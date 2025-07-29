Landstar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $41.9 million.…

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.20 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The freight shipper and warehouser posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

