Lamb Weston: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $119.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Eagle, Idaho-based company said it had net income of 85 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 87 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The frozen foods supplier posted revenue of $1.68 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.59 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $357.2 million, or $2.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.45 billion.

Lamb Weston expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.35 billion to $6.55 billion.

