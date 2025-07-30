Lam Research: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $1.72…

Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $1.72 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Fremont, California-based company said it had net income of $1.35. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.33 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The semiconductor equipment maker posted revenue of $5.17 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.99 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.36 billion, or $4.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $18.44 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Lam Research expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.10 to $1.30.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $4.9 billion to $5.5 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

