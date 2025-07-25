Lakeland Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — Lakeland Financial Corp. (LKFN) on Friday reported net income of $27 million…

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — Lakeland Financial Corp. (LKFN) on Friday reported net income of $27 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Warsaw, Indiana, said it had earnings of $1.04 per share.

The holding company for Lake City Bank posted revenue of $105.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $66.4 million, beating Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LKFN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LKFN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.