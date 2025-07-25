Ladder Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) on Thursday reported profit of $17.3 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) on Thursday reported profit of $17.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 23 cents per share.

The commercial real estate mortgage origination and finance company posted revenue of $97.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $56.3 million.

