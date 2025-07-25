Labcorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Labcorp Holdings Inc. (LH) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $237.9 million.…

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Labcorp Holdings Inc. (LH) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $237.9 million.

The Burlington, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $2.84 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.35 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.14 per share.

The medical laboratory operator posted revenue of $3.53 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.49 billion.

Labcorp expects full-year earnings in the range of $16.05 to $16.50 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LH

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.