L3Harris: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $458 million.…

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $458 million.

On a per-share basis, the Melbourne, Florida-based company said it had net income of $2.44. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $2.78 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.48 per share.

The technology and communications company posted revenue of $5.43 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.3 billion.

L3Harris expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.40 to $10.60 per share, with revenue expected to be $21.75 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LHX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LHX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.