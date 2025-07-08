Kura Sushi: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS) on Tuesday reported profit of $565,000 in…

The Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $74 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $72.4 million.

Kura Sushi expects full-year revenue of $281 million.

