Knight-Swift: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $34.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had net income of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $1.86 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.87 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Knight-Swift expects its per-share earnings to range from 36 cents to 42 cents.

