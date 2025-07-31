KLA: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) — MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) — KLA Corporation (KLAC) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $1.2…

MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) — MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) — KLA Corporation (KLAC) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $1.2 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Milpitas, California-based company said it had profit of $9.06. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $9.38 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $8.53 per share.

The maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors posted revenue of $3.17 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.08 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.06 billion, or $30.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.16 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, KLA expects its per-share earnings to range from $7.76 to $9.30.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3 billion to $3.3 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

