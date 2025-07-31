Kirby: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Kirby Corp. (KEX) on Thursday reported profit of $94.3 million in its second quarter.…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Kirby Corp. (KEX) on Thursday reported profit of $94.3 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.67 per share.

The barge operator posted revenue of $855.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KEX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KEX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.