Kinross Gold: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $530.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 44 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $1.73 billion in the period.

