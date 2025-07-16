Kinder Morgan: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $715 million. On a…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $715 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 28 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company posted revenue of $4.04 billion in the period.

Kinder Morgan expects full-year earnings to be $1.27 per share.

