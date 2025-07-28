Kforce: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kforce Inc. (KFRC) on Monday reported profit of $10.4 million in its…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kforce Inc. (KFRC) on Monday reported profit of $10.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had net income of 59 cents.

The staffing company posted revenue of $334.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Kforce said it expects revenue in the range of $324 million to $332 million.

