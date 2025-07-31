Kellanova: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Kellanova (K) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $299 million. The Chicago-based company…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Kellanova (K) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $299 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 85 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 94 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The the maker of Pringles and other snacks posted revenue of $3.2 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.18 billion.

