KBR: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — KBR Inc. (KBR) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $73 million. The Houston-based company…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — KBR Inc. (KBR) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $73 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, came to 91 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The the engineering, construction company posted revenue of $1.95 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.06 billion.

KBR expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.78 to $3.88 per share, with revenue in the range of $7.9 billion to $8.1 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KBR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KBR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.