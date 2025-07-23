Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Kaiser: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Kaiser: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 23, 2025, 4:39 PM

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. (AP) — FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. (AP) — Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) on Wednesday reported net income of $23.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Foothill Ranch, California-based company said it had profit of $1.41. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.21 per share.

The aluminum products company posted revenue of $823.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KALU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KALU

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up