Kaiser: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. (AP) — FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. (AP) — Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) on Wednesday reported net income of $23.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Foothill Ranch, California-based company said it had profit of $1.41. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.21 per share.

The aluminum products company posted revenue of $823.1 million in the period.

