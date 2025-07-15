JB Hunt: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOWELL, Ark. (AP) — LOWELL, Ark. (AP) — JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income…

LOWELL, Ark. (AP) — LOWELL, Ark. (AP) — JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $128.6 million.

The Lowell, Arkansas-based company said it had net income of $1.31 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.34 per share.

The trucking and logistics company posted revenue of $2.93 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.94 billion.

