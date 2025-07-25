Jakks: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Jakks Pacific Inc. (JAKK) on Thursday reported a loss of…

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Jakks Pacific Inc. (JAKK) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The toymaker posted revenue of $119.1 million in the period.

