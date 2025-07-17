It’s Not Tariffs or War Driving Oil and Gas Prices Now. It’s OPEC and the Weather

Oil and natural gas are basic building blocks of the global economy and can offer short-term returns and longer-term investing…

Oil and natural gas are basic building blocks of the global economy and can offer short-term returns and longer-term investing plays, even as the market for these commodities undergoes fundamental changes as many industries seek to use more renewable energy.

Whether you invest in oil and natural gas futures or producers, there are many factors that affect the price of the commodities themselves that you’ll want to pay attention to.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

At the moment, tensions over war between Israel and major oil producer Iran have eased, as have concerns about further U.S. sanctions on Russian oil. Uncertainty about the Trump administration’s tariff policies and their effect on the global economy has also taken a backseat to the supply outlook for oil and weather factors for natural gas, although trade tensions are keeping investors on their toes.

Here’s a look at what’s going on with oil and natural gas prices amid the ebbs and flows of economic, geopolitical and natural forces:

— What’s affecting oil prices now?

— What’s the outlook for oil prices?

— What’s affecting natural gas prices now?

— What’s the outlook for natural gas prices?

What’s Affecting Oil Prices Now?

[IMAGE]

Oil prices have spent much of the past year floating between $65 and $70 a barrel. Early July 18, the international benchmark oil price was hovering around $70.

Broadly speaking, oil prices have been on a downward trend over the past 52 weeks, although this general trajectory has been marked by bouts of notable volatility fueled by concerns about the global economy, OPEC and its allies, and tensions surrounding hostilities between Israel and Iran.

Unwinding of OPEC Production Cuts

Crude’s recent pullback to the high $60s was largely driven by the unwinding of production cuts from OPEC and its allies that had previously supported the market, says Brian Kessens, managing director and portfolio manager with Tortoise Capital.

“With OPEC unwinding voluntary cuts faster than expected, the market will need to find a way to absorb these barrels despite the slowed global growth,” says Chris Cook, senior equity trader and research analyst at Frost Investment Advisors.

Easing of Overall Tariff Worries

Worries about the Trump administration’s tariff policies and their potential to derail the global economy, and thus the demand for oil, have also eased, although they are still keeping market participants on edge.

Volatility in oil and natural gas markets has trended down after of the initial tariff announcement in April, as the market sees a diminishing likelihood of global economic recession, says Darwei Kung, head of commodities and portfolio manager at DWS Group.

“Initially, markets were rattled by fears that trade tensions would derail global growth and, by extension, energy demand,” says Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at Forex.com. “But such fears have since subsided rather noticeably, as evidenced by a buoyant equities market.”

Secondary Tariffs

A recent wrinkle in the tariff story came when oil market participants worried that Trump would slap secondary tariffs on nations, including India and China, that buy energy products from Russia.

That’s still on the table, but the Trump administration said it will give Russia 50 days to reach a ceasefire deal with Ukraine.

“While it would seem that secondary sanctions on countries buying Russian oil would tighten the market, the fact that oil prices fell suggests investors are relieved that Trump has allowed sufficiently enough time for Putin to agree to a ceasefire,” Razaqzada says. “They are also getting used to Trump threatening tariffs, only to change his mind in the last minute and extend deadlines.”

Tariff fears have also eased on expectations that each country targeted by the Trump administration will eventually compromise with the U.S. at a much smaller economic loss than previously thought, says Dennis Kissler, senior vice president of BOK Financial’s trading division.

What’s the Outlook for Oil Prices?

Kissler anticipates prices for benchmark U.S. crude to trade between $60 and $70 per barrel in the short term as stronger fuel demand is countered by increased production from OPEC and its allies. Looking further out, Kung expects an international crude price of $64 per barrel in June 2026, reflecting an oil surplus over the next 12 months.

“However, we expect volatile short-term prices for both oil and natural gas with ongoing geopolitical conflicts and uncertain policy toward tariff and global trade,” he says.

What’s Affecting Natural Gas Prices Now?

Oil and natural gas markets share some overlap when it comes to supply and demand fundamentals. For example, demand for both depends on the state of the global economy. Also, increasing oil production can boost the production of natural gas, depending on the geology of the field being exploited.

But there are also key differences in the two markets. Notably, natural gas prices are heavily weather-dependent, as the commodity is widely used to heat and cool homes and businesses. The natural gas market has also become more international in recent years as liquefied natural gas has become a global commodity, shipped from places like the U.S., Australia and Qatar to Europe and Asia.

U.S. LNG Export Expansion

“Natural gas has been a growing opportunity, especially related to U.S. LNG exports,” Cook says. The U.S. LNG market got a boost earlier this year when the Trump administration removed a Biden-era moratorium on new LNG exports to nations that don’t have free trade agreements with the U.S.

“Removal of the moratorium of new LNG export permits by the Trump administration, along with capacity growth along the Gulf Coast, has had a significant positive impact on natural gas prices this year,” Cook says.

Weather Trends

Unlike oil prices, U.S. natural gas prices have been trending higher over the past 52 weeks. On Friday morning, U.S. natural gas futures were trading around $3.50 per million British thermal units, well up from sub-$2 levels last summer.

“Colder weather earlier in the year boosted heating demand, and summer cooling needs continue to support consumption,” says Kessens. “Meanwhile, new LNG infrastructure in North America is expanding export capacity and tightening balances.”

Above-Average U.S. Inventories

Still, in the short term, upside in natural gas prices is limited by strong U.S. production levels keeping inventories above average as well as economic uncertainty as global trade tensions persist, he says.

What’s the Outlook for Natural Gas Prices?

Kessens expects weather to be the primary influence on natural gas prices through the end of the year.

“However, U.S. LNG exports are poised to rise as new export terminals come online and begin commercial operations,” he says. “This growing demand for LNG reinforces our view that natural gas prices will trend higher into year-end.”

Kung points out that peak summer demand for natural gas usually takes place around early August, and he notes that prolonged hot summer weather could introduce unexpected demand for cooling, which can lead to sharp moves in both U.S. and global natural gas prices.

Looking further out, natural gas demand is expected to increase along with the buildout in data centers to power growth in artificial intelligence.

“The expected demand for AI is already being priced in the distant futures prices,” Kissler notes.

More from U.S. News

7 Best Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy in 2025

7 Best Natural Gas Stocks and Funds to Buy

5 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks and ETFs to Buy Now

It’s Not Tariffs or War Driving Oil and Gas Prices Now. It’s OPEC and the Weather originally appeared on usnews.com