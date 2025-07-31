Itron: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. (AP) — LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. (AP) — Itron Inc. (ITRI) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $68.3…

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. (AP) — LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. (AP) — Itron Inc. (ITRI) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $68.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Liberty Lake, Washington-based company said it had net income of $1.47. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.62 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The energy and water meter company posted revenue of $606.8 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $609.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Itron expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.45 to $1.55.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $570 million to $585 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Itron expects full-year earnings in the range of $6 to $6.20 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.4 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ITRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ITRI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.