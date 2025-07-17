Is Tesla (TSLA) Still a Buy-and-Hold Stock?

Tesla Inc. (ticker: TSLA) stock has been on a wild ride in 2025. The electric vehicle maker’s shares have posted…

— Year to date: -20.35%

— Three months: +33.17%

— One month: -2.27%

The stock has been forming a base, or an area of price consolidation, near the point where its 50-day and 200-day moving averages are converging. That’s often a sign that a stock could be setting up for a price breakout.

Institutional investors, such as ARK Investment Management, run by Cathie Wood, have been buying. But does that mean long-term investors should scoop up shares now? Or does Wall Street’s forecast of a 19% decline in earnings this year mean it’s time to sell?

Still a Set-It-and-Forget-It Stock?

At the moment, Tesla’s situation is a mixed bag, says Chad Rixse, wealth advisor and partner at Forefront Wealth Partners in Austin, Texas. “While some folks, like Cathie Wood, still see massive upside from robotaxis and AI, the core EV business is facing some serious headwinds, with delivery declines and fierce competition,” he says.

“It’s certainly not the set-it-and-forget-it stock it once seemed,” Rixse adds. “You’re betting on those ambitious future plans truly coming to fruition amidst a very challenging market.”

Fundamentals Are Weakening

Analyst expectations of a double-digit drop in earnings this year follow slowdowns in 2023 and 2024. Also, revenue slowed in the past two quarters, and that downward trend is forecast to continue. “The fundamentals don’t justify the price,” says David Materazzi, CEO of trading software platform Galileo FX.

“Growth is decelerating, margins are under pressure and competitive advantages are eroding,” he adds. “A long-term hold requires durable economics and a margin of safety. Tesla offers neither at current levels.”

Is Tesla Stock Overvalued?

The stock’s price-to-earnings ratio, or P/E, is 178, meaning it’s trading at a very steep premium relative to its current earnings. TSLA’s forward P/E, essentially an estimate for the next full fiscal year, is 114 as of July 17. However, Rixse notes, that may not tell the entire story as the company moves into new areas beyond its core EV business.

“The stock has been notoriously overvalued if we use traditional valuation methods like price-to-earnings ratios, but its expansion into other areas like AI, robotics and energy could certainly change that,” he says.

Tesla is also expanding its robotaxi business. That could be a significant development for the stock’s valuation, says Freddy Lavric, portfolio manager at Winthrop Capital Management in Carmel, Indiana. Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Waymo “is a close peer and was valued at $45 billion in 2024,” he says. “Waymo is well ahead of Tesla as a first mover, but based on Tesla’s potential scale and vehicle base, we can assume similar valuation.”

Is Tesla a Tech Company or an Automaker?

Tesla positions itself as a tech innovator, but its core revenue still comes from cars. Its sector categorization is extremely relevant to its valuation, Rixse says.

“If Tesla’s just an automaker, its valuation is stretched thin compared to traditional car companies,” he says. “But if you see it as a tech and AI powerhouse, a platform for software, energy and robotics, then the sky’s the limit, justifying that high premium.”

The market has been treating it more like a tech stock, and if that vision doesn’t fully materialize, the tech premium could quickly evaporate, he adds.

EV Rivals Catching Up

While Tesla may want investors to associate the company with the growth potential and innovation of Silicon Valley, its core business still tells a different story.

“Tesla wants to be seen as a tech stock, but in reality, it’s an automaker and sadly, it’s lost a lot of its first-mover advantage,” says Vince Stanzione, CEO of First Information, a publisher of financial educational materials.

Tesla’s global brand strength and loyal customer base still have advantages, although that appears to have eroded in part due to the political activities of CEO Elon Musk. Meanwhile, newer competitors such as Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) and China’s BYD Co. Ltd. (OTC: BYDDY) are challenging Tesla’s market leadership.

But for now, the auto business is Tesla’s bread and butter. “The idea that (it) is a software company or robotics business is very questionable, as in reality neither is proven,” Stanzione says.

How to Handle Tesla Shares

Investors holding TSLA shares don’t have to make an all-or-nothing choice. “For clients sitting on big Tesla gains, whether in a taxable account or a qualified one, my advice is always to diversify strategically,” Rixse says. In taxable accounts, he looks at partial sales over time to manage capital gains tax and reallocate into a broader portfolio, or even explore charitable giving for highly appreciated shares.

“For qualified accounts, while there’s no immediate tax hit, it’s still crucial to rebalance to reduce concentration risk and ensure it aligns with (the) overall retirement plan,” he says. “It’s about taking some chips off the table while staying exposed to potential future upside, all while being smart about taxes.”

Whether you’re optimistic about Tesla’s next act or worried about valuation risk, or even concerned about the ability of Musk to focus on the company, it’s crucial to consider whether you have a concentrated exposure in the stock. Also determine whether holding Tesla aligns with your risk tolerance and broader financial goals.

