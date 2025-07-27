Is It Safe to Exercise Outside in Poor Air Quality?

Q: I prefer to exercise outside, but when the air quality is poor, I’m concerned about the potential health effects.…

Q: I prefer to exercise outside, but when the air quality is poor, I’m concerned about the potential health effects. What should I do?

Across the country, smoke from wildfires — including the Canadian wildfire — have drifted to dozens of states, causing the air quality in those regions to plummet. Meanwhile, in other parts of the country, other forms of air pollution have been rising along with the heat and humidity.

Spending time in polluted air isn’t good for anyone, but it’s riskier for some people than others. And if you’re breathing heavily while running, power-walking, cycling, playing tennis or doing another form of intense exercise in highly polluted air, you could incur health risks.

“When exercising, people breathe more deeply and faster, which means more air and more pollutants enter the lungs,” explains Dr. Megan Conroy, a pulmonologist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. “This can lead to coughing, wheezing or shortness of breath, worsening of asthma or other lung conditions, and can cause irritation of the eyes, nose and throat.”

That’s because particulate matter pollution, especially smaller particles, can penetrate deeply into the lungs and may even get into the bloodstream.

In fact, exercising in these conditions can reduce performance and increase fatigue. A 2023 study published in Nature found that college track and field athletes had slower race times when they trained and competed in conditions with elevated air pollution levels.

Prolonged exposure to air pollution can affect heart health, as well. A 2021 study found that young adults who frequently exercised in highly polluted air were at increased risk for developing cardiovascular disease.

“Exercise is important for overall health, but for some people, exercising outdoors when air quality is poor can carry risks,” says J. Brady Scott, a professor and program director of respiratory care at the Rush University System for Health in Chicago.

Among those who may be especially vulnerable are:

— People with heart or lung diseases, like asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

— Adults over age 65

— Children

— Pregnant women

— People with diabetes or obesity

— People who have had an organ transplant

“These groups are more sensitive because their bodies may not handle the extra stress from pollution as well and they may have a higher risk of serious health effects (from air pollution),” Conroy says.

[READ How Wildfire Smoke Affects Your Health]

Tips for Protecting Your Lungs in Bad Air Quality

Here are a few expert-backed tips for protecting yourself and your lung health from the effects of bad air quality while exercising:

1. Check the air quality

Before heading outdoors for a workout, investigate the air quality in your area by consulting the air quality index (AQI) at AirNow.gov, which is run by the Environmental Protection Agency and partners. With a color-coded scale, the AQI will tell you if the air quality in your zip code is good, moderate, unhealthy for sensitive groups, unhealthy, very unhealthy or hazardous. Once you know what the air quality is on a particular day, you can adjust your plans to exercise outdoors.

“When the AQI reaches very unhealthy or hazardous levels, the air is considered unhealthy for everyone, regardless of age or health status,” Scott says. “Even at lower levels, air pollution can have an effect on people who are more sensitive to poor air quality such as those with chronic lung conditions.”

If you have a chronic health condition, it’s smart to discuss this issue with your health care provider. And if you have asthma and use rescue medications like an inhaler, keep it handy in case you need it while you’re exercising, Scott adds.

[SEE: 9 Signs You Should Stop Exercising Immediately.]

2. Consider the time and place

When air quality is questionable, it’s best to exercise outside early in the morning or in the evening when pollution levels are often lower, Conroy says.

If you’re going for a run or bike ride, avoid exercising near busy roads and highways, which tend to have higher air pollution. Instead, choose green areas (such as parks and forests) or blue areas (such as lakes and rivers), both of which tend to offer better air quality.

For extra protection, you could consider wearing a mask during low-intensity exercise, like walking. Research has found that wearing a surgical mask or N95 mask during exercise doesn’t impact performance, but it does increase ratings of perceived exertion — meaning, you might feel like you’re working harder.

[READ: Best Summer Workouts: How to Stay Safe in the Heat]

3. Be flexible

When air quality is poor, be willing to modify your plan by reducing the intensity and/or duration of outdoor exercise, Conroy advises. For example, instead of going for a run when the AQI is at unhealthy levels, you can opt for a walk.

If you know ahead of time the air quality is unquestionably bad, bring your workout inside and hit the treadmill or elliptical machine instead. That way you can do your full workout safely.

4. Know the signs of pollution overexposure

Pay attention to how you feel while you’re exercising.

If you experience any of the following symptoms, reduce the intensity or stop exercising for the day:

— Feeling lethargic

— Headache

— Eye irritation

— Coughing, wheezing or shortness of breath

— Irritation in your throat or a burning sensation in your airways

— Chest tightness

Bottom Line

It’s important to consider these factors before you exercise outside, especially in conditions involving intense heat, humidity or poor air quality. The last thing you want to do is sacrifice safety for the sake of an outdoor sweat-fest.

To stay on the right side of this risk-reward calculus, the American Council on Exercise recommends adjusting your workout intensity and duration. Flexibility on this front is essential.

More from U.S. News

6 Benefits of Outdoor Exercise

Best Summer Workouts: How to Stay Safe in the Heat

How Wildfire Smoke Affects Your Health

Is It Safe to Exercise Outside in Poor Air Quality? originally appeared on usnews.com