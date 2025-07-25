Iridium: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $22…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $22 million.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 20 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The satellite phone company posted revenue of $216.9 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $214.6 million.

