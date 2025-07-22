IQVIA: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $266…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $266 million.

On a per-share basis, the Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.54. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.81 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.76 per share.

The clinical testing company posted revenue of $4.02 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.96 billion.

IQVIA expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.75 to $12.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $16.1 billion to $16.3 billion.

