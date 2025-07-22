Invesco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Invesco PLC (IVZ) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $44.1 million. The Atlanta-based company…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Invesco PLC (IVZ) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $44.1 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and severance costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The investment management company posted revenue of $1.52 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.1 billion, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.11 billion.

