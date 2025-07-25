Invesco Mortgage Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) on Thursday reported a loss of $23.3 million in…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) on Thursday reported a loss of $23.3 million in its second quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 58 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $70.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $17.7 million.

