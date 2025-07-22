Interpublic: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Interpublic Group of Cos. (IPG) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Interpublic Group of Cos. (IPG) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $162.5 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and amortization costs, came to 75 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The marketing and advertising company posted revenue of $2.54 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.17 billion, which met Street forecasts.

