InterDigital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

InterDigital Inc. (IDCC) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $180.6 million.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had profit of $5.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $6.52 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.36 per share.

The wireless research and development company posted revenue of $300.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $192.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, InterDigital expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.52 to $1.72.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $136 million to $140 million for the fiscal third quarter.

InterDigital expects full-year earnings in the range of $14.17 to $14.77 per share, with revenue ranging from $790 million to $850 million.

