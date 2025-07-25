Intel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Intel Corp. (INTC) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.92…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Intel Corp. (INTC) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.92 billion in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 67 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The world’s largest chipmaker posted revenue of $12.86 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.87 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Intel said it expects revenue in the range of $12.6 billion to $13.6 billion.

