Integra: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (IART) on Thursday reported a loss of $484.1…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (IART) on Thursday reported a loss of $484.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $6.31. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 45 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $415.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $395.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Integra expects its per-share earnings to range from 40 cents to 45 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $410 million to $420 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Integra expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.19 to $2.29 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.68 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IART at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IART

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.