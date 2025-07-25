Integer: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Integer Holdings Corp. (ITGR) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $37 million.…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — Integer Holdings Corp. (ITGR) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $37 million.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.04. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, were $1.55 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.57 per share.

The medical device outsource manufacturer posted revenue of $476.5 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $463.2 million.

Integer expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.25 to $6.51 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.85 billion to $1.88 billion.

