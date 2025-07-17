Live Radio
Insteel Industries: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 17, 2025, 6:38 AM

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (AP) — MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (AP) — Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN) on Thursday reported net income of $15.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Mount Airy, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 78 cents per share.

The maker of steel wire reinforcing for the concrete and construction industry posted revenue of $179.9 million in the period.

