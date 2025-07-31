Ingersoll: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) on Thursday reported a loss of $115.3 million…

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) on Thursday reported a loss of $115.3 million in its second quarter.

The Davidson, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 80 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The maker of flow control and compression equipment posted revenue of $1.89 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.84 billion.

Ingersoll expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.34 to $3.46 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IR

