Infosys: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BANGALORE, India (AP) — BANGALORE, India (AP) — Infosys Limited (INFY) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $809 million.…

BANGALORE, India (AP) — BANGALORE, India (AP) — Infosys Limited (INFY) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $809 million.

The Bangalore, India-based company said it had net income of 19 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The business consulting services provider posted revenue of $4.94 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.84 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INFY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INFY

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.