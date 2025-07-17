Independent Bank Corp.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HANOVER, Mass. (AP) — HANOVER, Mass. (AP) — Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $51.1…

HANOVER, Mass. (AP) — HANOVER, Mass. (AP) — Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $51.1 million.

The Hanover, Massachusetts-based bank said it had earnings of $1.20 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.25 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The holding company for Rockland Trust posted revenue of $252.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $181.8 million, which also beat Street forecasts.

