Incyte: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Incyte Corp. (INCY) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $405 million.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had profit of $2.04 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.57 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.39 per share.

The specialty drugmaker posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.15 billion.

