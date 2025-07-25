Imax: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (AP) — MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (AP) — Imax Corp. (IMAX) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $11.3 million. On…

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (AP) — MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (AP) — Imax Corp. (IMAX) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $11.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Mississauga, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The entertainment technology company posted revenue of $91.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $91.1 million.

