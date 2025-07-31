Illumina: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Illumina Inc. (ILMN) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $235 million. On…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Illumina Inc. (ILMN) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $235 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had net income of $1.49. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.19 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The genetic testing tools company posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.05 billion.

Illumina expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.45 to $4.55 per share.

