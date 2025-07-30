Illinois Tool Works: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GLENVIEW, Ill. (AP) — GLENVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $755…

GLENVIEW, Ill. (AP) — GLENVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $755 million.

The Glenview, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $2.58 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.56 per share.

The equipment manufacturer for the transportation, power, food and construction industries posted revenue of $4.05 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.01 billion.

Illinois Tool Works expects full-year earnings to be $10.35 to $10.55 per share.

