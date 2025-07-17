If You’re Paid Biweekly, Discover the 2 Months in 2025 You’ll Be Paid 3 Times — and Learn How to Plan For It

2025 Months With 3 Paychecks Here’s a look at when your three-paycheck months will be, based on when you received…

2025 Months With 3 Paychecks

Here’s a look at when your three-paycheck months will be, based on when you received your first paycheck of the year.

If you received your first paycheck of 2025 on January 3, you’ll receive three paychecks in January and August.

— January pay dates: 3, 17, and 31

— August pay dates: 1, 15 and 29

If you received your first paycheck of 2025 on January 10, you’ll receive three paychecks in May and October.

— May pay dates: 2, 16 and 30

— October pay dates: 3, 17 and 31

First Paycheck Date of 2025 2025 Months With 3 Paychecks Paycheck Dates in 3-Paycheck Months January 3 January and August January 3, 17 and 31; August 1,15 and 29 January 10 May and October May 2, 16 and 30; October 3, 17 and 31

How Do You Budget For a 3-Paycheck Month?

When budgeting, a three-paycheck month means a higher level of income. If you normally make $4,000 per month, it could mean you’ll make $6,000. So, what should you do with the extra income?

While a shopping spree can be tempting, consider how that money could improve your overall financial situation. If you aren’t sure where to start, Rizek Housari, a certified public accountant and certified financial planner, recommends making the following four moves a priority.

— Pay off high-interest debt.

— Work toward a fully funded emergency fund.

— Consider making retirement contributions.

— Plan for your future and your dependents (college, buying a home, etc.)

Let’s take a closer look at each of these options.

1. Pay Off High-Interest Debt

If you have high-interest debt, your outstanding balance is costing you money every month.

“If all the interest you’re gaining through sound financial moves is being eaten up by interest you’re being charged on debt, you’re at a loss,” says Michael Sparrow, a certified financial educator.

An extra paycheck presents a great opportunity to chip away at high-interest credit card bills and loan balances.

2. Build an Emergency Fund

An emergency fund refers to a savings account that’s easily accessible in case of emergencies. Experts recommend that you stock it with enough money to cover three to six months of living expenses. It can come in handy if, for example, you lose your income source or need an expensive car repair.

Instead of borrowing and potentially taking on debt, you’ll have funds available. While a few hundred to a thousand dollars may not seem like much, it’s a good start and can come in handy when an emergency expense pops up.

3. Invest in Retirement Accounts

By using some of your extra paychecks to contribute to a retirement account like a Roth IRA or 401(k), you can have money working for your future self. And the earlier you start, the better.

If you qualify to contribute to a Roth IRA, you can deposit post-tax earnings and they’ll grow tax-free. While you can withdraw your contributions at any time without triggering taxes or penalties, you’ll have to wait until you turn 59 1/2 to withdraw your earnings tax– and penalty-free.

Another tax-friendly retirement option is a 401(k). If you have one through your employer, consider making an extra contribution. It might also be a good time to ensure you’re taking full advantage of any employer contribution match.

4. Consider Other Savings Goals

You can also use your extra paychecks to make progress on other savings goals. If, for example, you’re saving up for a down payment on a house, your child’s college education or even an upcoming vacation, the money could help you reach your goal faster. Transfer the lump sum to your dedicated savings account, and you can watch your goal’s finish line move a bit closer.

Planning for Your Extra Paycheck

You probably won’t be able to achieve all of the above goals with two extra paychecks in a year, but the extra money can help you jump a few steps ahead.

Desiree Kaul, a Florida-based cCFP, recommends a balanced approach. “Divide the amount into three equal portions: savings, debt payoff and fun money,” she says.

She advises building up your savings or emergency fund and making an extra payment toward your debt’s principal balance.

“In cases when you don’t have any debt, you can use that portion towards the savings and fun categories. If you’ve contributed to the other two categories, you should also treat yourself,” she says.

