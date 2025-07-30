Idex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — IDEX Corp. (IEX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $131.6 million. The…

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — IDEX Corp. (IEX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $131.6 million.

The Northbrook, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.74 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.07 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2 per share.

The maker of the Jaws of Life device and other engineered products posted revenue of $865.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $857.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Idex expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.90 to $1.95.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.85 to $7.95 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IEX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IEX

