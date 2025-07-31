IdaCorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — BOISE, Idaho (AP) — IdaCorp Inc. (IDA) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $95.8 million. On…

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — BOISE, Idaho (AP) — IdaCorp Inc. (IDA) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $95.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boise, Idaho-based company said it had net income of $1.76.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.76 per share.

The utility company posted revenue of $450.9 million in the period.

IdaCorp expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.70 to $5.85 per share.

