Icon PLC: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN 18, Ireland (AP) — Icon PLC (ICLR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $183 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin 18, Ireland-based company said it had profit of $2.30. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.26 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.18 per share.

The contract research organization posted revenue of $2.02 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.99 billion.

Icon PLC expects full-year earnings in the range of $13 to $14 per share, with revenue in the range of $7.85 billion to $8.15 billion.

