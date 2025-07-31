ICE: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. (ICE) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $851 million. On…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. (ICE) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $851 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $1.48. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.81 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.77 per share.

The owner of the New York Stock Exchange and other stock markets posted revenue of $3.26 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.54 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.53 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ICE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ICE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.