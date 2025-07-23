IBM: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ARMONK, N.Y. (AP) — ARMONK, N.Y. (AP) — International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $2.19…

ARMONK, N.Y. (AP) — ARMONK, N.Y. (AP) — International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $2.19 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Armonk, New York-based company said it had profit of $2.31. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.80 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.64 per share.

The technology and consulting company posted revenue of $16.98 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.58 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

