Huntsman: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Huntsman Corp. (HUN) on Thursday reported a loss of $158 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 91 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 20 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $1.46 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.48 billion.

