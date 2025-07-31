Huntington Ingalls: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit…

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $152 million.

The Newport News, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $3.86 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.23 per share.

The shipbuilder posted revenue of $3.08 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.93 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HII

