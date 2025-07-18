Huntington Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) on Friday reported net income of $536 million…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) on Friday reported net income of $536 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Columbus, Ohio, said it had earnings of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 38 cents per share.

The regional bank holding company posted revenue of $3.03 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $2.01 billion, beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.98 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HBAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HBAN

