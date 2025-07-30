Humana: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

July 30, 2025, 6:19 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Humana Inc. (HUM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $545 million.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of $4.51 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, were $6.27 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.32 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $32.39 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $31.78 billion.

Humana expects full-year earnings to be $17 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HUM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HUM

